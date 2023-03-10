WWE SmackDown Preview (3/10): Five-Way Intercontinental Title Qualifying Match To Determine GUNTHER's WrestleMania 39 Opponent, More

A five-way match with major WrestleMania 39 implications will take place on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods, and LA Knight will battle it out as they attempt to secure a WWE Intercontinental Championship bout with GUNTHER at the big two-night event. Notably, Kofi Kingston was initially set to take part in the multi-man encounter, but the former WWE Champion has now been replaced by his New Day teammate Xavier Woods due to a reported ankle injury. It's said that Kingston's status for WrestleMania next month is now uncertain.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are set to team up once again this evening. The duo came to the aid of McIntyre two weeks ago following an attack by Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. Now, the two teams will collide for the first time to settle their differences. Strowman and Ricochet will be looking to get back on track after unsuccessfully challenging The Usos for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship the last time they joined forces in a traditional tag match.

Meanwhile, The Bloodline saga took another twist this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" when Jey Uso attacked Sami Zayn to seemingly reunite with his family. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had previously issued an ultimatum to Jimmy Uso; the champion told Jimmy that he would be held responsible if Jey did not remain a part of the stable before this evening's episode arrived. We will likely find out what's next for the faction tonight in Pittsburgh as the road to WrestleMania 39 continues.