Jey Uso Makes His Choice Between Sami Zayn Or The Bloodline At The End Of WWE Raw

Monday night on "WWE Raw," Kevin Owens reiterated to Sami Zayn that he didn't want his help in taking down The Bloodline, even after his lifelong best friend made the save following KO's match with Solo Sikoa. And now, after weeks of "will he, won't he," Jey Uso has made his choice as well.

Just before "Raw" went off the air, he chose to stick by his brother. Despite all the uncertainty in recent weeks, he chose family. Jey's superkick to Zayn broke the hearts of many WWE fans in Boston, Massachusetts Monday night. But, that superkick doesn't quite tell the entire story. Lately, Jimmy Uso has been tasked with getting his brother to return to The Bloodline after Jey seemingly walked out at the Royal Rumble back in January. On top of that, Jey also stood between Zayn and his cousin Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber when Reigns looked to use a chair.

And finally, two Fridays ago on "SmackDown," when the former "Honorary Uce" explained to Jimmy why he turned on The Bloodline, Jey appeared in the crowd but never got beyond the barricade. Whether he was internally conflicted all this time or simply luring Sami into a false sense of security remains a mystery, but for now, Jey Uso's allegiance is clear.

That said, it was an uneven night for The Bloodline. Sikoa lost earlier in the evening while Zayn added his own victory over Jimmy. And while Jey Uso made his choice, all three couldn't even beat down Zayn after the fact due to Cody Rhodes making the save. If nothing else, it should make for an interesting "SmackDown" this Friday.