Solo Sikoa Suffers First Singles Loss On WWE Main Roster

Tonight on "WWE Raw," Solo Sikoa experienced something that he had avoided ever since debuting on the main roster: a singles loss.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline kicked off "Raw" by taking on Kevin Owens, with the ultimate goal of taking care of the "KO problem" once and for all. Jimmy Uso made his way to ringside during the bout, but after landing a couple of super kicks and a cannonball in quick succession, Owens had victory within his grasp. After connecting with a Swanton Bomb, Jimmy made the save as the ref's hand neared the mat for a third time, meaning Sikoa lost via disqualification rather than pinfall. Still, a loss is a loss, and for the first time since his main roster debut match against Drew McIntyre on September 9, 2022 (which ended in a "no contest"), that loss belongs to Solo.

Since his call-up, Sikoa has been a menace to anyone who's dared to get in his way. Over the past several months, he owns wins over the likes of Sheamus (twice), Angelo Dawkins, Ricochet, Elias (twice), and Sami Zayn as well as Dolph Ziggler and Mustafi Ali. And when he's not competing in singles matches, he's sending a message to the rest of the locker room. Whether it's been Matt Riddle back in December or his attempt to take out Montez Ford last week, he's the Enforcer for a reason. While he wasn't able to get the best of Owens (or Sami Zayn) Monday night, the battle between The Bloodline and Owens and Zayn appears far from over.