Another Major International WWE PLE Could Be On The Horizon

One of WWE's major focuses off screen in recent years has been expanding the company worldwide. And a new report suggests there's traction on the Connecticut-based promotion adding another international pay-per-view event sometime soon.

In the latest edition of the weekly Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is in negotiations with the Western Australia state government in hopes of setting up what Meltzer described as a "major stadium show."

Meltzer adds in his report that he believes the city of Perth would be the likely location of such a show given that UFC 284 was just held there last month at the RAC Arena. More than 14,000 fans attended that event -– on par with the crowds at WWE's premium live events in the United States.

WWE held its first PLE event in Australia back in 2018 when it hosted the Super Show-Down show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which was headlined by The Undertaker vs. Triple H.

Last December, former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon revealed that the company's new streaming deal with Australia's Foxtel Group would include a plan to host a major live event in the country. Specifically, McMahon noted it would be a "stadium" event. "International is a focus for us," she said.

In recent years, WWE has made a major push to book large-scale live events globally. Most notably, WWE has held the annual Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia since 2018. Last year, the promotion also held its Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.