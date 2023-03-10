Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's Injury And WrestleMania 39 Plans

It was reported last week that former "Raw" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was dealing with an undisclosed injury. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former UFC fighter's injury is understood to be a hairline fracture. It's said that she recently aggravated the issue during training and has ultimately been pulled from any physical interaction in WWE for the time being. She was seen wearing a sling on last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

The report noted that WWE is still confident that Rousey will be performing at WrestleMania 39. It's been speculated that "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" will team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during the two-night event. Right now, the tag team belts are currently held by Becky Lynch and Lita. The champions are already scheduled to join forces with Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in Los Angeles. However, if Rousey is able to compete by April, then whoever the titleholders are at the time will apparently be doing double duty to put the gold on the line.

Rousey returned to WWE on February 10 following a period of absence. WON pointed out that the 36-year-old was dealing with her injury upon returning, resulting in the company instructing talent to be careful because she was hurt and was limited in what she could do. Rousey's training was also said to be affected, which is why she has supposedly "looked lighter" in recent weeks.