Eric Bischoff On Bray Wyatt's WWE Booking: 'I Just Keep Waiting For A Revelation'

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October with much fanfare after weeks of cryptic "white rabbit" teases. Since then, he's only competed in one match — a Pitch Black match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in January. At the same time, fans have been introduced to a mysterious Uncle Howdy character who has both attacked and helped Wyatt in different situations. Fans aren't the only ones feeling puzzled by the slow-burning storyline as Eric Bischoff provided his thoughts on a recent episode of "After 83 Weeks."

"I think it's really interesting, and it's been interesting since 2019 when I was there when it first started," Bischoff said. "It had just gotten off the ground that year. I just don't know how to feel about it. I can't wait for there to be a revelation that says, 'Oh, this is why this guy has been all these different characters. Okay, now I get it.' I'm hoping I have that moment, but right now it's just cool stuff. While I don't mind cool stuff, I'm not going to make an appointment to watch it."

Bischoff served as an Executive Director for "SmackDown" for a few months in 2019. During that time, Wyatt introduced "The Fiend" character and went on to win the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Wyatt continued competing as The Fiend until WrestleMania 37, which marked his last match before he was released in July. Wyatt is expected to have a spot on this year's two-night WrestleMania card in Hollywood as he recently started a feud with Bobby Lashley.

