Cody Rhodes Pirated AEW Revolution So He Could Watch Ricky Starks, Proud Of His 'Kids'

It's not a secret that Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks became close friends during their time together in AEW. They have remained that way in the year since Rhodes left the company, with Starks even being Rhodes's guest backstage at WWE's Royal Rumble event in January. On Friday, the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast released a new interview with Rhodes, and at one point, the topics turned to AEW and Starks, which led to a surprising admission from Rhodes: Not that he watched the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday night, but that he did so on an unofficial, legally dubious stream.

"I only saw some highlights from Ricky, I had a pirated feed, which I probably should have just figured out how to get the right feed," Rhodes said. "Not going to tell you who sent me that. I thought Ricky did great, really proud of him. Chris Jericho is an absolute legend, he's more than a legend, he's Chris Jericho. For Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did, very proud of Ricky." Rhodes then used that point to pivot to who else in AEW he was particularly proud of.

"Very proud of Julia [Hart], proud of Malakai [Black] actually because he was somebody that I loved our interactions with and I wanted to see more of that Malakai and it's been a minute," he added. "And then all my other kids, I'm not going to name them because I'm not going to put him over. All my other kids, one of them was out there in the main event, we don't have to be best friends or anything but just very proud of their growth and their continued growth."

Rhodes headlines WrestleMania on April 2, challenging for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, having earned then shot by winning the Royal Rumble. He's been back in WWE since night one of last year's WrestleMania, where, as a mystery opponent, he returned and defeated Seth Rollins.