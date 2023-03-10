New TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs Trashed Sacramento After AEW Dynamite Went Dark

This week's "AEW Dynamite" ended in shocking fashion as Wardlow was tasked with defending his newly-won TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere main event. In the end, QT Marshall returned and helped Hobbs slam Wardlow off the stage to ensure the champ couldn't get back on his feet before the ten-count. As a result, Hobbs won his first AEW title in his home state, but he made sure to let Sacramento know what he thought of the city after cameras stopped rolling.

"Since we're in California, I'm gonna get the hell out of this s*** hole Sacramento and take my a** back to Oakland," Hobbs said in an exclusive minute-long clip posted to YouTube. "You suck. The Sacramento Queens suck. Like I said last week, there's a new chapter in the Book of Hobbs, and it's the TNT Championship. Now have a good night and kiss my Black a**."

Hobbs earned the title shot by outlasting seven other men to win the Face of the Revolution ladder match the week before in San Francisco, which was right outside his hometown of Oakland. That bout traditionally airs on the Revolution pay-per-view, but time constraints bumped it to "Dynamite" this year.

The 32-year-old began breaking out as a singles star last summer when he split from Ricky Starks and Team Taz. Hobbs first challenged for the TNT Championship at Full Gear in November when Wardlow defended it in a three-way, which was won by Samoa Joe. Wardlow then regained it at Revolution just three days before Hobbs defeated him.

