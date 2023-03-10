Mark Henry Names Roman Reigns And MJF As The Best Performers Of 2022

Considering his domination as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the entirety of 2022, it comes as no surprise when industry figures choose Roman Reigns as their wrestler of the year — which WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry did while on "WrestleBinge."

"I would have to pick Roman Reigns," Henry said. "Roman reigns has his own gravitational pull if he was a planet. The whole show is based around him. He's gave life like a mother and father to The Usos as well as Sami Zayn and now, he's done the same thing with Solo. Roman Reigns is, right now, the hottest wrestler in the world." Despite Reigns not wrestling often in 2022, with his position on the card being at the very top, he has still been able to elevate talents such as Zayn and Matt Riddle.

While being the wrestler of the year is a special accomplishment, being the best at promos is an impressive feat as well. Henry revealed who he believes was the best on the mic in 2022, and why his pick changed in the second half of the year. "I probably would've picked CM Punk if he would've been able to finish out the year," Henry said. "MJF kept people at the tip of the sword every time he spoke and I would have to say, not only was he the best promo, but he was probably the best bad guy." Henry addressed the exact reason why he believes MJF was the best heel in wrestling in 2022. "Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the best heel in the business because that's who he is."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleBinge" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.