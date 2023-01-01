Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year

A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year.

"I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and beyond, and him heading The Bloodline, turning it into a main event act, they really are the franchise of the WWE," Hardy said on "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "Roman Reigns is the franchise player. He's just the nucleus of WWE right now and he's just done a tremendous job."

Reigns only wrestled in 10 televised matches in 2022, but to Hardy it means that whenever you get to see the Tribal Chief "it's a special, big moment."

"To me, it almost feels reminiscent of back in the day when I was growing up and a big fan when I first got hooked on wrestling, and Hulk Hogan, his wrestling appearances were so limited on TV anyway," he said.

Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has been a dominant figure in WWE for several years. The conversation has turned to who will take the titles from him, as someone is going to get a major push by defeating him. It's been speculated that Sami Zayn or The Rock could be the one to knock off Reigns, but Hardy believes it will be former AEW star Cody Rhodes, who recently teased his in-ring return.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.