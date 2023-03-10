Baron Corbin Talks His Love Of Golf, Rooming With Pat McAfee

Former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin likes to spend his time golfing when he isn't in the ring. However, Corbin's athletic history in sports like pro wrestling and football led some to believe that his hobbies would be a bit more physical than playing golf. When PGA Tour Live interviewed Corbin, they admitted to being surprised that Corbin enjoys golfing given that his career is so much more intense.

"I guess that's my break," Corbin responded. "I get to relax, and the only person I'm fighting with really is my swing and the ball, and you get to be out in the course in the sun and exercise and just enjoy it." Corbin said that if he has a bad day on the course, he can take it out on his opponents inside the ring. With that said, Corbin isn't exactly a novice at golf. "When I was in high school, I played for my high school team," Corbin revealed, adding that he used to have success golfing before he gained weight for the NFL.

Corbin also noted that he played golf with WWE color commentator Pat McAfee quite a few times when they were roommates. "I had to reel him in a few times, that's for sure," Corbin said. "We'd be out having some fun, and you gotta babysit him from time to time and tell him, 'Hey, you're important now. You gotta be a little careful,' but yeah, we've played a lot of golf together."

