Eric Bischoff Hasn't Seen Vince McMahon's Mustache, Isn't Surprised He's Backstage

The wrestling world were on the edge of their seats last Monday upon word that WWE Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon, was spotted backstage at "WWE Raw." While McMahon's surprise visit primarily seemed to be an opportunity to reunite with former WWE Champion John Cena, who made his "Raw" return later that evening, it was reported that McMahon spent much of the evening back in the Gorilla position — the backstage area behind the curtain named for Gorilla Monsoon. Though he didn't bark out orders like old times, McMahon was present there nearly the entire evening.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff admits he wasn't shocked to hear that McMahon returned to the Gorilla position — the same spot he directed WWE programming from for the last four decades. "Vince loves this stuff. This is Vince's DNA," Bischoff said on "After 83 Weeks." "This is so much a part of who he is. It doesn't mean that he was calling any shots or having any impact or influencing anything. It was just sitting there in Gorilla because that's what he's been doing for the last 40 years, and I'm sure he misses it."

McMahon's backstage return to WWE wasn't the only thing turning heads though, as he also arrived to Boston's TD Garden with a different look. As reported by Fightful, many talents compared McMahon's newly dyed hair and mustache to that of Gomez Addams from "The Addams Family." Bischoff, like most people, has yet to see McMahon's mustache for himself.

