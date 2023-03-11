AEW Reveals Name For Trio Of Saraya, Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

The new stable of Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho is ready to wage war against AEW's homegrown talents.

The trio of former WWE superstars appeared as a group for the first time on Friday's "AEW Rampage," spray-painting the letter "L" on a helpless Riho, who had suffered a post-match beatdown from Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir.

On commentary, Excalibur referred to the trio as "The Outcasts," a name that AEW's official Twitter account also used to address the new faction. It was later confirmed that The Outcasts will appear for a promo segment on the upcoming "AEW Dynamite" in Winnipeg, Canada.

Damn we look good https://t.co/gNzIvQ52nM — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 11, 2023

While Saraya and Storm have been targeting AEW originals for weeks, Soho underwent a character change recently, turning heel at last Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view by attacking AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. Subsequently, Soho blamed the AEW fanbase for turning her into "an outcast" just as they did to Saraya and Storm.

Fans on social media believe the formation of The Outcasts could eventually lead to the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match, pitting former WWE superstars against AEW originals. For what it's worth, some of the other former WWE wrestlers in AEW's women's division include Athena and Serena Deeb.

Besides The Outcasts' promo segment, the confirmed line-up for Wednesday's "Dynamite" includes The House Of Black defending their AEW World Trios Championship against The Elite and Jericho Appreciation Society, Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship against Jeff Jarrett, Hangman Page & Dark Order vs. Blackpool Combat Club, "MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah" and the first-ever episode of QTV with QT Marshall.