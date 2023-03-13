Vince Russo Is Not A Fan Of Today's Wrestling: It's Missing That Organic Feel

Since Triple H took over for Vince McMahon as Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative with WWE, many would argue the company has gotten back on track as the top company in wrestling and there are facts to back it up... The move has positioned WWE to set records across all its PLEs since, setting an all-time high year in the process with the biggest WrestleMania ever scheduled for April.

Many have compared the current success to that of the WWE Attitude Era, but despite that, there are some still on the side of the past over the present. The poster child for that sentiment is former WWE writer Vince Russo, detailing what is missing from wrestling today during an appearance on the "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast.

"Here's what I think is the big thing that's missing: bro it was organic," Russo said, comparing wrestling during the Attitude Era to today's product. "It was so organic and so real. That's what I miss."

Russo went on to say he's not a fan of wrestling in 2023, calling it a "different brand" and that it's just not for him. The former WCW employee mentioned how wrestling has changed over the years for him personally, saying it's gone away from what drew him to become a fan in the past. Despite that, Russo did say that he's okay if fans do enjoy it, stating that everybody "should enjoy things in life," said he doesn't appreciate the hate from people who call him the enemy for not liking it. During the same appearance on "Road Dogg" Brian James' podcast, Russo would also say he felt the characters nowadays were all written to be too similar, stating when he was head writer, he used to become the character and not live in such a "babyface-heel blanket."