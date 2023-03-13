Mick Foley Compares Current WWE Act To The Undertaker And Paul Bearer

The Undertaker is arguably the most iconic character in WWE history — with some wrestlers being compared to the six-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer over the last few years. For a decent amount of Undertaker's time in WWE, he was managed by Paul Bearer, who sadly passed away in 2013. While the most common comparison with The Undertaker is Bray Wyatt due to their dark and twisted character work, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had a different WWE star in mind that reminds him of The Undertaker.

While on "Foley is Pod," the former Mankind addressed who he believes he would have Paul Bearer manage if he was around today. "Karrion Kross, but he's already got Scarlett," Foley said. "We haven't really seen the likes of anybody like The Undertaker ... [Bearer] would probably be lending a hand, if not behind the scenes, then on the air to someone and I'll give it some thought. But, the fact that Karrion Kross was my first pick means it was probably the right pick."

Kross has yet to reach the massive level of success that The Undertaker did throughout his career, however, Kross has only been on the WWE main roster for about a year between his first and current tenure combined. He has already picked up major victories over the likes of Rey Mysterio and Drew McIntyre since returning to the company in 2022 under Triple H's leadership. Kross found great success in "WWE NXT" portraying a similar role of a darker entity, which he has done since arriving on the main roster — however, the momentum is still being worked on.

