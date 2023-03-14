Edge Labels Seth Rollins 'The Rated R Superstar Of Now,' Says They're Not Done

Since his incredible return to WWE, Edge has continued to lock up with new names and faces, striving to help the next generation of superstars hit their peak. Although Edge has had many memorable feuds since WWE Royal Rumble 2020, many would say his back-and-forth with Seth Rollins in 2021 will be one he can hang his hat on.

With both facing off at two separate PLEs, the most iconic of the two came in October 2021 at WWE Crown Jewel where the duo met inside of Hell in a Cell. Despite the rivalry reaching such extreme lengths to where Rollins visited Edge's real-life home, both current WWE baby faces don't believe we've seen the last of their rivalry. During an appearance on "WWE After the Bell" with Corey Graves, Edge spoke about his likely match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 and about what's next post-Mania. As a guest on the previous episode of the podcast, Rollins stated he and Edge have "unfinished business," teasing a future fourth match between the two icons. In response, Edge shared why he sees a lot of his old self in the "visionary."

"I think Seth Rollins is a guy that we'll never be fully through with each other," Edge said. "I think part of the reason is that we're so damn similar, we look at things in a very similar way. To me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, he is the Rated R-Superstar of now. He is firmly his own thing don't get me wrong, he's carved his own path but if you were trying to draw comparisons to previous generations which always seems to be the case, he's in that ballpark."

Edge called Rollins "quite possibly" the most entertaining wrestler on WWE shows, saying he brings it no matter how tired, beat up, or sore he is. Calling him a "workhorse," Edge said Rollins has plenty of layers to his character and welcomes another face-off "in a heartbeat."

"We had a trilogy, doesn't mean we can't do more," Edge closed in saying.