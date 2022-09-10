Seth Rollins Addresses Home Invasion WWE Angle With Edge

In 2021, Seth Rollins engaged in a heated feud with Edge that lasted months. One segment that fans may remember during the feud was Rollins taking part in a home invasion angle, with Rollins entering Edge's home, wandering around, and attempting to get into Edge's head.

"I think it was [Edge's] idea, his brainchild to begin with," former WWE Champion Seth Rollins said appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "What it turned into was definitely a collaborative process ... He's coming from the end of the Attitude Era, I guess, into kind of, you know, that early 2000s where like, they did a lot more off-side stuff ... We were able to get it, get it set and I was able to go the Asheville and do it. So yeah, I think it was his idea and his push to kind of, just do some different stuff, and again, it turned into one of these iconic, kind of, moments you're always going to remember."

Rollins and Edge had their first match at SummerSlam 2021, which was won by Edge. The pairing's second match would take place on the September 10th, 2021 edition of "SmackDown" in Madison Square Garden, with Rollins tying up the score with the Rated-R Superstar. The two then competed in a grudge match at Crown Jewel 2021 inside Hell in a Cell, a feud-ending match that was won by Edge. Since that match, their paths have not crossed despite them both currently being on the "Raw" brand.

