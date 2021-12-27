It’s been a year for WWE star Edge, and the Rated R Superstar decided to take some time to reflect on it. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Edge referred to 2021 as potentially his favorite year of his storied career, starting with him and Christian sharing the ring at the Royal Rumble last January, a match Edge would win.

“Been a crazy year,” Edge said. “Watching my girls makes leaps and bounds. Pandemics. Ya know the norm. But I lost track of everything that’s happened professionally this year. Until Beth reminded me why I’m a little tired. And a lot sore. It’s been kinda insane. And awesome. It might be my favorite year of my career. From The Royal Rumble and a reunion Jay (Christian) and I, both thought was off the table for good. Yet there we were. Getting our dreams back.”

The Royal Rumble would serve as Christian’s first in-ring appearance in over six years, and went on to be a springboard for him to return to wrestling full time in AEW less than two months later. For Edge, it would lead to main eventing WrestleMania in a three-way match, followed by a long feud with Seth Rollins during the summer. Edge is super proud of both accomplishments but also revealed he’s anxious for what comes next in 2022.

“To winnin the damn thing (Royal Rumble) from #1 after 7 months off rehabbing a torn triceps,” Edge continued. “11 years to the day from winning it the first time and joining some elite names. Main eventing WrestleMania 10 years to the day from my retirement against two all time talents in Roman and Bryan. And then there’s the Rollins/Edge trilogy. Those three matches will hold a very dear place in my wrestling heart when it’s all said and done and I’m whistling on the deck with a cup o joe(or whiskey). So now what? Keep it up. Try to keep up with today’s best. For as long as I can. C’mon 2022 let’s do this.”

Edge’s first match of 2022 will be at WWE Day One, where he will take on The Miz in singles action.