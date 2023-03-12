Baron Corbin Is Rooting For Tony Finau In PGA Players Championship Final Round

The PGA Players Championship final is taking place on Sunday, and one WWE superstar is notably in attendance.

Baron Corbin, an avid golf fan, is present at The Players tournament, which is streaming on Peacock. While he's present as a fan, Corbin is also on site promoting WWE WrestleMania 39, which will stream on Peacock on April 1 and 2. The Golf Channel's Twitter account has promoted his appearance throughout the weekend and even shared footage of the "WWE Raw" star checking out the merchandise, which ended with him walking out with three hats and two shirts.

The former King of the Ring winner also made it known who he is rooting for to win the whole tournament. He tweeted, "So amped for the @THEPLAYERSChamp final round today! I still want to see [Tony Finau] make a final push to get that win! But I'm also excited to see how [Min Woo Lee] finishes. He's on an absolute tear. It's always exciting to see a new fresh face at the top."

Corbin is a former NFL player, a three-time Golden Gloves champion, and a former WWE United States Champion. When it comes to why loves a non-contact sport like golf, he told Billy Kratzert, "I guess that's my break. I get to relax, and the only person I'm fighting with is my swing and the ball. You get to be out on the course in the sun, and exercise, and just enjoy it." He joked that when messes up on the course, he gets to take it out on the people he shares the ring with.

