Bull Nakano Doesn't Like To Compare The Past And Present Of Joshi Wrestling

Japanese women's wrestling may be at one of its great turning points with the birth of the IWGP Women's Championship, major crossover stars like Mercedes Mone arriving on the scene, and a plethora of promotions that not only feature Joshi wrestling but make it a main event attraction.

However, it wasn't always that way – even just a couple of years ago, but especially throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Japanese Joshi wrestling was dominated by the All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling promotion, which held a monopoly on the scene.

In a recent interview with the Five Star Network pro wrestling website, legendary Japanese wrestler Bull Nakano opened up about the comparisons between the modern era of Joshi wrestling and its past eras, including the time when she was one of its biggest stars, winning the All Japan Pro-Wrestling Championship as well as later capturing both the WWF Women's Championship and the CMLL World Women's Championship in North America.

"There are many great players in this era and they have limitless possibilities," Nakano told Five Star. "Today there are many different groups. There are fun groups, deathmatches, and fiercely contested groups, each with its own personality, and the audience can choose their favorite group. In the past, there was only All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling, so fans couldn't choose. It's fair now. You can choose your favorite professional wrestling and watch it."

Nakano, who was elected into the All Japan Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1998, said she doesn't like to compare the past and present but said she has "respect [for modern joshi wrestlers'] growth and expression."