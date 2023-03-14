Hugo Savinovich Thinks WWE Has Lost Its Connection With Latino Wrestling Fans

On "WWE Smackdown" this week, it was announced that Rey Mysterio would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Not only has the "Master of the 619" achieved many accolades and created unforgettable moments during his 20+ year run with WWE so far, but he has also been one of the most popular Latino and Hispanic Superstars in the promotion's history. However, according to Hugo Savinovich, the company has failed to connect with Spanish-speaking fans.

While he may be best known for his work as a Spanish language commentator in WWE from 1994 to 2011, Savinovich has had a long tenure in professional wrestling and has worn a number of hats during his career. Currently, he works for AAA both behind the commentary desk and as part of the creative team. He also lends his talents as a producer and reporter to further elevate lucha libre around the world. Due to his experience and wealth of knowledge, Busted Open Radio asked for his thoughts on the current landscape for Latino wrestlers in WWE.

Savinovich noted that Vince McMahon didn't run shows in South America until the commentator took Mysterio down there for a promotional tour. After that, WWE would typically run a few shows in that part of the world annually. However, after they no longer turned as big a profit as they wanted, that market went neglected. On top of that, he said that the fans don't feel like stars such as Legado Del Fantasma or Los Lotharios are being treated right since "Triple H or Vince are [not] checking in [with] how Latinos are feeling about wrestling."

Though he may not be able to make changes in WWE anymore, he still wants to help build that connection in any promotion "to see Latino wrestling grow."