MJF Takes Credit For The Miz's Inverted WWE Logo, Shares Photos From His Bar Mitzvah

March continues to be a season of celebration of MJF. As the AEW World Champion comes off his major victory against "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution, he prepares for the "Re-Bar Mitzvah" festivities set for his 27th birthday this week on "AEW Dynamite."

Ahead of the birthday celebration, MJF shared a series of photos from his original Bar Mitzvah that took place in 2009 when he turned 13 years old. The respective images revealed the event was wrestling-themed, featuring a "Maxamania" poster with a similar logo to that year's WWE WrestleMania 25 pay-per-view. While MJF reminisced on the memories, he pointed out one glaring detail embedded in the poster — an inverted WWE logo made to resemble the letter "M."

"Maxamania Bar mitzvah circa 2009," MJF tweeted. "You may notice I invented the upside down logo that was then stolen from me years later. I've not sued out of immense respect for said person."

MJF, of course, is referencing the inverted WWE logo popularized by two-WWE Grand Slam Champion, The Miz. During his first reign as WWE Champion, The Miz flipped the company logo on his title to represent the "M" in his name. He soon began applying the tactic to his microphone flags and the "Miz TV" show logo to achieve the same effect. Despite MJF claiming credit for the idea, "The Salt of the Earth" has chosen not to sue out of his respect for "The A-Lister."

The exact details of MJF's "Re-Bar Mitzvah" segment remain unknown at this time, but if his first celebration is any indication, it will surely be another "banger" — at least by MJF's standards.