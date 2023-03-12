The Undertaker Shares His Thoughts On Vince McMahon Coming Out Of Retirement, WWE Sale

Vince McMahon has always shared a close relationship with The Undertaker, so much so that McMahon gave the WWE Hall of Famer the heads up before he announced his surprise retirement last year.

"He called me the day before [he retired] and we got in an argument because I thought he was ribbing me," Undertaker told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "I was like 'there's no way.'"

Undertaker and McMahon got into a small dust-up over the news, with Undertaker asking McMahon "Why are you bulls***ting me?"

McMahon was not bulls***ting him though and retired in June, however, the retirement was short-lived, as he returned in January, to little surprise from Undertaker.

"There's no way he could stay away. Even in this role, I think it's going to be challenging for him," Undertaker explained. "That's his baby, man. He's the one that created this whole thing. I know he wants to make sure these TV deals are done the right way and I think that's his sole motivation." While Undertaker understands the nature of selling WWE, he has a hard time imagining the company without Vince.

"I would have a hard time imagining that there wouldn't be some kind of contingency where he still has some control." Though Undertaker does believe that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has done a great job guiding the company's creative direction.

"He's always been such a creative force," Undertaker explained. "Even when he was a talent, he's always had great ideas. I think he's done a really good job under a really difficult situation." Undertaker is glad that he's retired as he thinks the current turmoil backstage would've made him "bat sh** crazy."