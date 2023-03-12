Brock Lesnar Vs. GUNTHER Isn't On The Cards For Now

Ever since GUNTHER and Brock Lesnar had a brief encounter at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, there have been a few rumors about the two facing each other at the grandest stage of them all. While the two won't be facing each other at WrestleMania 39, there is a reason behind it. In a new report from Fightful Select, GUNTHER's WrestleMania plans have been "solidly" in place since about December.

Per the report, by the time the world found out about the possibility of Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, it was "already off the table." Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 will be facing Omos, while GUNTHER will be defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship. The former "NXT UK" Champion's opponent will be determined this Friday on "WWE SmackDown" in a match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

As noted, in a recent interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," GUNTHER made it clear that Lesnar was the first name on his dream opponent list. It wasn't the first interview where the WWE Intercontinental Champion talked about Lesnar, early last month on "The Rob Brown Show," GUNTHER called The Beast Incarnate his "Final Boss."

Their encounter at the 2023 Royal Rumble included GUNTHER giving a single chop and some knees to Lesnar's midsection before Lesnar planted him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-day event, April 1 and April 2 at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, California. Other matches include "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte defending her title against Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair defending her "Raw" Women's title against Asuka, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend against John Cena.