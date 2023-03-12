Evil Uno Breaks Character To Praise Canada's Indie Wrestling Scene

AEW star Evil Uno took to Twitter on Sunday morning to praise the current Canadian indie wrestling landscape. The Dark Order member named several wrestlers that he believes would make every show better.

"A little out of character tweeting here, but I am extremely happy to see so many indie Canadians making noise this weekend. Every show would be better with the likes of TDT, Junior Benito, MacRae Martin, Psycho Mike, Gabriel Fuerza, Vaughn Vertigo, just to name a few! Canada is FILLED with talent. The American independent scene could have 30 new gems if they just looked up North," tweeted Uno.

Uno also named a list of promotions to support including Capital City Championship Combat, Winnipeg Pro Wrestling, Smash Wrestling, Nation Extreme Wrestling, Top Talent Wrestling, Greektown Wrestling, and North Shore Pro Wrestling.

As noted, All Elite Wrestling is making its Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada debut this week. Uno, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and a returning Stu Grayson are set to face Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the March 15 episode of "Dynamite." On the February 22 episode of "Dynamite," Uno and Moxley had a bloody battle that Uno said after the match, it had "woke up something that was dormant" in him.

Other matches that are set for the March 15 episode of "Dynamite" include Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett, and the AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) will be defending the titles against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara.