AEW's Evil Uno Says Jon Moxley 'Woke Up Something That Was Dormant In Me'

While he may have lost to Jon Moxley last week on "AEW Dynamite," Evil Uno of Dark Order has arguably come out of his defeat better than he entered it. Over the course of their bloody battle, Uno stood toe to toe with the former AEW World Champion, showing previously unseen toughness and grit.

But if you think such a brutal match has changed Evil Uno one bit, you may be mistaken. In fact, if anything's different, it's that the masked man remembered what he was capable of. In a backstage interview with Lexy Nair prior to "AEW Dark" tonight, Uno said as much. "Lexy, I'm not quite sure anything has changed anything for Evil Uno," Uno said. "In fact, Jon Moxley, I think you woke up something that was dormant in me for two years."

Pointing out how he had spent the last two years fighting for "good," Uno highlighted the differences between himself and Moxley, revealing his hatred for Moxley had only grown since their match last week. "On Wednesday, Jon Moxley, the reason I lost was because of that. Because you, Jon Moxley, wrestle for Jon Moxley — for no one else," Uno said. "You go in there and you do it because you enjoy it. You love to see others bleed. You love to be the dominant man. You disgust me."

Moxley's attention now shifts to this Sunday when he takes on "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution. And Uno admitted he's worried about the bout — but not for his cowboy friend.

"I'm worried for you, Jon Moxley, because Hangman's pissed," Uno explained. "You've done so much to him. This is not your first fight, and this is no normal fight. This is a Texas Death Match. Anything goes: weapons, blood, a person's life could end at Revolution. And you know what, Jon Moxley?" he asked. "I'm going to watch it, and I'm going to watch it excitedly, to see exactly the things that are going to happen to you."