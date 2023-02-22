Evil Uno Says Jon Moxley Will Have To Kill Him For His 100th AEW Win

Jon Moxley has an opportunity to win his 100th AEW match tonight, but he might have to go to extreme lengths to achieve the milestone. That's because his opponent, Evil Uno, tweeted that Moxley will have to "f***ing kill" him if he wants to get the victory on "AEW Dynamite."

Although Cagematch lists the Blackpool Combat Club member as having 103 wins, some of those have taken place on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," and "Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager." AEW's website has Moxley's record as 99-14-1. Therefore, if he was to be victorious tonight, Moxley would be the first wrestler in company history to officially hit the 100-win mark.

Uno talked himself into the match during last week's episode of "Dynamite." After the Blackpool Combat Club surrounded "Hangman" Adam Page, The Dark Order came out to show support for Page. That led to a verbal confrontation between Moxley and Uno, with the masked man refusing to back down.

With Page set to face Moxley in a Texas Death Match at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view, tonight's match could be seen as a tune-up bout for Moxley. However, The Dark Order will be looking to make an impact. The faction's John Silver warned Moxley on social media not to underestimate his opponent tonight. Uno has yet to compete in a singles match this year for AEW, but he is undefeated in AEW in 2023, winning all seven of the trios matches he has competed in.