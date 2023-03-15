The Undertaker Explains Why His Character Wouldn't Work In WWE's Current Era

For professional wrestling fans these days, kayfabe is dead. But without it, many beloved characters wouldn't have been as effective or memorable as they were back in the day. At least, that's how The Undertaker feels about his "Deadman" persona.

While speaking to "BT Sport," "The Phenom" shared how hard it would be for him to introduce The Undertaker into the modern landscape of wrestling.

"It would be very difficult just because everyone [has] a phone that has a camera," he said. "I was able to live this character because I didn't have to worry about that. I didn't have to worry about sitting in the airport in shorts and a Hawaiian shirt and somebody being like, 'Oh, look, The Undertaker.' I didn't have to worry about that. Everybody sees somebody and immediately they want to film them and see what's going to happen."

"The Phenom" feels that it would be difficult for an over-the-top character like The Undertaker to be a success in the current climate, but said that he would've liked to take on the challenge. The WWE Hall of Famer went on to praise the evolution of athleticism in the business but emphasized that social media is a hindrance when it comes to wrestlers staying in and developing a character.

"I'm a dinosaur. My mentality is still 20 years ago, but there's a reason why I lasted as long as I did. Just live [the gimmick] a little bit. You don't have to go to the extremes that I did, but if you're gonna post something, at least have it kind of match what you try on [TV]."