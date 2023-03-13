Former Sarray Breaks Silence On Recent Departure From WWE

Sarray opened up about her recent departure from WWE in a new tweet. "No matter what some people might say, I did my best," the former "WWE NXT" star tweeted. "I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE. Thank you WWE. Thank you Sarray. Thank you WWE Universe."

In another recent tweet, the Japanese star posted similar sentiments in her native language, but also added that she'll be returning home to Japan for her next match in May. "No matter what anyone said, I learned a lot in America and did my best," the 26-year-old tweeted. "I'm so glad I got to go to WWE. I [decided on] my own path for once in my life! First of all, May 16th, the return game to Japan. Detonate 'Sareee.'" It was reported last week that Sarray, aka Sari Fujimara, was leaving WWE and returning to Japan, where her career began at age 15. Sarray's career never took off in "NXT," with COVID pandemic shutdowns and reported friction with creative angles both impacting her WWE run.

Before joining WWE in 2020, Sarray wrestled as "Saree" and won the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana World Championship twice, as well as the JWP Junior Championship, and the Sendai Girls World Championship. In addition to her singles titles, Sarray once held the Beyond the Sea Tag Team Championship with Yoshiko and the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Tag Team Championship with Jaguar Yokota. Saree will make her in-ring return in Japan at a "Sareee-ISM" show at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, according to Tokyo Sports.