Madusa Believes Mercedes Mone Is Paving A New Way For Women In Wrestling

Wrestling legend Madusa is more than aware of the big move Mercedes Mone has made. Formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, Mone gambled on herself following creative differences with WWE's movers and shakers, making the jump to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which will allow her to work at least one show for World Wonder Ring STARDOM. Mone has also revealed her intentions to go on a world tour.

Madusa, of course, knows a thing or two about walking out of WWE, and the former Alundra Blayze appeared on USA TODAY Sports' "Under The Ring" to heap praise on Mone for carving her own path.

"She wanted to fulfill something of her dream," Madusa said. "Something she always wanted to do, so God bless her on that."

The WWE Hall of Famer knows the risk involved in leaving the most successful company in the wrestling industry, but she feels perhaps Mone is laying out the blueprint for other female talent. "Let's hope and continue that everything is great over there with her and Stardom, and maybe she's showing or paving the way that women can do what they wanna do," Madusa said, expressing hope that everything will work out well for Mone. She also wants to see NJPW and Stardom capitalize on Mone's momentum.

Mone is the current IWGP Women's Champion and has been positioned as a major star under the NJPW banner. Since making her NJPW debut, Mone has been helping draw record-breaking numbers for the company. Her unadvertised but heavily speculated presence at Wrestle Kingdom 17 helped the promotion nab over 92,000 first-time users on the NJPW World subscription service, according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

