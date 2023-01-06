Kenny Omega And Mercedes Mone Drive Record-Breaking Numbers For NJPW

With a stacked card of debuts, returns, and intriguing matches, Wrestle Kingdom 17 shattered many records to become the most-watched show ever for NJPW. It was because of Mercedes Moné and Kenny Omega, though, that the event trended globally, becoming the 11th most searched topic on Google on January 4, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter — marking the first time a Japanese show had even entered the top 20 searches in a single day. Despite it being "the worst kept secret," Moné (formerly Sasha Banks) officially debuted in NJPW, challenging the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI — who had just retained her title against Tam Nakano — to a subsequent title defense at NJPW's Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California next month. Meanwhile, Omega already has his hands on championship gold, defeating familiar foe Will Ospreay to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in his first appearance for the company in four years.

NJPW previously disclosed the sale of 26,085 tickets for Wrestle Kingdom 17, setting the standard for the biggest non-WWE live wrestling audience across the board in three years. The show also sold more tickets than their previous Tokyo Dome shows in 2021 and 2022, combined. Additionally, the event prompted a huge spike in new signups to the NJPW World streaming service, pulling in 92,409 first-time users in record-setting fashion.

Following her appearance at Wrestle Kingdom, Moné declared her plans for a "world domination tour," noting NJPW was only just the beginning. After her title match against KAIRI in February, Moné is reportedly slated to take part in STARDOM's biggest event ever, the All-Star Grand Queendom, set for April 23.