Hangman Adam Page References Issues With The Elite Ahead Of AEW Dynamite Trios Match

Though it's been a little while since it was actively referenced, one of AEW's longest-running storylines is the relationship between "Hangman" Adam Page and The Elite. On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," Page hinted that the narrative might not stay on the back-burner for much longer.

Taking an apparent phone call from Evil Uno, despite the "phone" being a banana, Page accidentally knocked over a picture on his shelf at home. The photo, which was turned around to face the wall, featured himself posing with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. While only Page's side of the conversation could be heard, the dialogue referenced the return of Stu Grayson to AEW television this week. At one point in the conversation, Hangman picked up the fallen photograph and stated, while looking at the framed picture, that he "hadn't seen them in a while," and that "there's a lot [he'd] like to say to them," before correcting himself from "they" to "he" in reference to Grayson.

This isn't the first time that particular photograph has been featured in "Being The Elite." All the way back in November 2019, tensions within the group began to boil over, and a segment on the vlog showed Page turning the photo around to face the wall, making today's episode a callback to a moment that took place more than three years ago.

Eventually, those tensions resulted in Page causing the Young Bucks to lose a gauntlet tag match on "AEW Dynamite," and The Elite kicked Page out of the group. Just a short time later he and Kenny Omega would lose the AEW World Tag Team Championship to FTR. From there, the story saw Page struggle with his own self-worth, allying himself over time with the Dark Order and defeating Omega for the AEW World Championship in November 2021.