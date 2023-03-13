WWE SmackDown Sees Drop In Ratings While AEW Rampage Shoots Up

The Nielsen ratings are in for the wrestling shows that aired on Friday, March 10, with positive news for AEW and mixed news for WWE.

Per reporting from, ShowBuzz Daily and Wrestlenomics, "SmackDown" averaged 2,320,000 viewers overall (down five percent from the week prior) across its two hours, approximately 822,000 of which were in the vaunted "key demo" of adults aged 18 to 49 (up seven percent from the previous week). The latter figure translates to a 0.63 key demo rating, making "SmackDown" once again Friday's top show in P18-49 among broadcast prime time and cable originals. Nothing else came particularly close, with Univision's "Mi Camino es Amarte" coming in second place with a 0.43. CBS's "Fire Country" was the highest-rated English language show in the key demo after "SmackDown," posting a 0.41.

Friday's "SmackDown" heavily featured a five-way match for a WrestleMania title match against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER which had an inconclusive ending. The episode closed with a segment featuring The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn.