Former TNA Tag Team Champion Crimson Arrested For Violating Protection Order

So far in 2023, it has not been a great year for pro wrestling in terms of cleaning itself up from scandal. The biggest story to date remains Vince McMahon's return to power in WWE, following a brief retirement in 2022 after he was investigated for hush money payments to cover up affairs, accusations, and other matters. Last week, AAA luchador El Cuatrero was accused of, and later arrested, for alleged femicide and domestic violence against CMLL luchadora Stephanie Vaquer.

And now, former TNA and NWA star Crimson finds himself in trouble with the law. Clarksville Today is reporting that Crimson, real name Anthony Mayweather, was arrested on March 8 for violating an active order of protection. The order of protection appears to be seven years old, brought forth after Crimson was arrested in April 2016 for domestic assault due to allegedly headbutting his then-wife. The evidence against Crimson was found during a wellness check on February 24, though it wasn't specified whether the check was on Crimson or his wife and their son. Police say that Crimson attempted to contact both his wife and son, in violation of the order, even while law enforcement were present. His bail is currently set at $1,000.

While wrestling for TNA from 2011 to 2013, Crimson became known for his undefeated streak and his partnership with Matt Morgan, with the duo even capturing the TNA Tag Team Championship. Crimson would continue to make sporadic appearances for the promotion even after his arrest, last appearing in 2020. He was most recently scene working for NWA, where he held the NWA National Heavyweight Title for nearly a month in 2022.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.