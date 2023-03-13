Lita Says WWE WrestleMania 'Was Not On My Radar' Prior To Recent Return

The biggest stars from the past, present, and future of WWE are all looking to secure a spot at WrestleMania 39. Even John Cena is taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance at "The Showcase of the Immortals" to face Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. But "The Doctor of Thuganomics" isn't the only WWE Legend looking to make waves when Wrestlemania goes Hollywood again. WWE Hall of Famer Lita is getting in on the action as well. However, her involvement in the annual event wasn't something that she planned out.

While speaking to Adrian Hernandez of "The Bet" 98.5 HD2 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lita revealed that her current run in WWE wasn't something that had been secretly in the works for some time. In fact, the idea was far from her mind as she explored other aspects of her life.

"[It] was not on my radar in the most remote possibility," she said. "And that is exactly when opportunities come like this. [I don't] stay in the ring training constantly, [but] if you don't think about it, it will happen. If you stay prepared, that's a way to not get the call."

With Becky Lynch facing Damage CTRL alone, the former WWE Women's Champion came to "The Man's" aid against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY despite being at odds in the past. Then, the duo captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with the help of fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Now, these six women are set to collide at Wrestlemania 39.

