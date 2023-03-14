Mega Ran Announces New EP: 'Wrestling Is Real, People Are Fake'

Wrestling and hip-hop often go together like chocolate and peanut butter, and no artist has made that clearer than Mega Ran. The unabashed wrestling fan and rapper took to Twitter to announce a new EP called "Wrestling Is Real, People Are Fake."

The title is a quote from WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts during an episode of "Dark Side of The Ring," while the artwork depicts Mega Ran as "Macho Man" Randy Savage dropping an elbow on an unseen opponent. The EP is set for release in "two weeks."

A huge wrestling fan, Mega Ran's music has been used by AEW as theme songs for shows such as 2019's Fyter Fest and the 2021 edition of AEW Revolution. Mega Ran recently held a post-"Dynamite" DJ set that featured AEW stars.

He made a song for Kofi Kingston during his monumental "Kofimania" storyline, which culminated in Kofi winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but WWE reportedly nixed the song before the big show. "It got turned down at the 11th hour as I think a lot of folks were scared to pull the trigger on a new theme at that moment," Ran explained.

Mega Ran is not the only recording artist that has produced wrestling-centric work in the past, with alternative rock group The Mountain Goats releasing both an album of wrestling songs called "Beat The Champ" that mainly focused on the territory days of wrestling, as well as a single titled "Song for Sasha Banks" about the now-IWGP Women's Champion.