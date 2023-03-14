Konnan Reveals AAA's Daga Suffered Fractured Fibula Wrestling Tyrus

AAA wrestler Daga is currently sidelined due to injury, and AAA booker Konnan has provided an update. Daga shared the ring with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus during the NWA vs. AAA: World Is A Vampire event, which took place on March 4, where Tyrus won, while Daga had to be escorted to the back.

Konnan explained what went wrong during the match on an episode of his "K100" podcast.

"He's got a fractured fibula," Konnan said. "That was the weirdest thing. So, Tyrus is on the f***ing thing, 'cause I'm on the gorilla position looking. Tyrus was like on his back, and I think he had his leg on the rope, and he's [Daga] working his leg, grabbing the ropes, and stomping on his knee to cut the big man down. All of a sudden, in one of them, he just twisted his knee and he just stayed there, and I knew he was done."

Konnan revealed that the AAA star also suffered a torn meniscus, and said that the Mexican star is expected to be out of action for two months. Before Konnan's update, Mas Lucha confirmed that the former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion had movement in his legs, and the hope was that the injury wasn't severe.

It was brought to Konnan's attention that someone on social media joked that Tyrus took bounty money from Tessa Blanchard to put Daga out of action. The joke refers to the real-life divorce of Daga and Blanchard.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "K100 Podcast" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.