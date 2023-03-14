Matt Hardy Says MJF Planned To Eat A Whole Pizza After AEW Revolution Iron Man Match

MJF defeated Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution in an Iron Man match in overtime with the match lasting over 65 minutes, making it AEW's longest match in the company's history. Ahead of the match, AEW star Matt Hardy talked to MJF in the gym prior and revealed what MJF was using as fuel to help him get through the grueling and bloody encounter.

"We talked a little bit about his diet and obviously he had been eating like a bodybuilder to try and get into the shape he was in," Hardy said while on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "He just said that he was counting down the days until that Iron Man match ended and he could eat a pizza. He said he was eating a full pizza that night ... MJF, he was feeling it. You could see the motivation in his eyes as he was telling me, 'I cannot wait until that match is over until I can eat pizza, until I can just go crazy, go nuts.'"

The 26-year-old has consistently improved his body throughout his time in AEW and there's a visible change in his appearance. MJF did not come out of the match unscathed, as he showed off an eye injury that he suffered at the pay-per-view, which would have hindered his ability to see any pizza that would've been placed in front of him.

His match against Danielson marked his second successful defense of the AEW World Championship, with his first coming against Ricky Starks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.