The Kliq Used Their Clout To Leverage Bam Bam Bigelow Into A Better Position On The Card

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shown that he's one of wrestling's greatest storytellers and he recently recalled a time when he and his fellow Kliq members led a strike backstage at a show in Indianapolis on his "Kliq This" podcast.

Nash explained that he started the strike along with Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, and Sean Waltman because they felt that there were "fractions" at the time and that things were becoming messed up backstage, and felt they had an idea of where things should be going. One of those things was who was being used, particularly Bam Bam Bigelow.

He explained that Vince McMahon would go to the Kliq and ask about talent and Nash mentioned that when Bigelow's name came up, Scott Hall was the first person to say something, about the late star. "That motherf***er man, he can't ride with me, but that motherf***er can play on my team because that motherf***er can work. He can go," Hall reportedly said.

Another reason for the strike was the pay for the talent, particularly how long it took. "It wasn't like you got paid every two weeks. You got a check when you got a check," said Nash.

Conveniently left out of the strike was the fifth member of the Kliq, Triple H. Nash explained that the other four members purposefully left him out, as they felt he was too new to "take the heat." He cited the Curtain Call as proof that his concern was legitimate, with Triple H being the sole member of the group to be punished for the transgression. "When the time came, and we did the Curtain Call, what'd they do? F***ing beat him at WrestleMania in a minute. We all know that's the way [it] goes."