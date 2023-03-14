Dominik Mysterio Challenges Rey Mysterio To Match At WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio officially challenged his father, Rey Mysterio, to a match at WrestleMania 39 on last night's "WWE Raw" in Providence, Rhode Island.

However, Rey rejected the challenge as he came face-to-face with his son for an in-ring segment. The confrontation began with Dominik mocking Rey "for finally making it to the WWE Hall of Fame" but doing so at his expense.

"You earned that honor — at the expense of me," Dominik said of Rey headlining the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class. "I see you for what you truly are, and that's a sad, ugly excuse for a father. Actually, an excuse for a man."

"I'm gonna let you enjoy your Hall of Fame weekend in Los Angeles," Dominik continued. "But let's make it a bit better because I challenge you to a match at WrestleMania."

While the fans in the arena broke into a loud "Yes!" chant, Rey reiterated his earlier stance of not wanting to "fight my own son" regardless of how far Dominik was willing to go.

"Whether you believe it or not, I still love you, son, and I always will," Rey responded. "There will be no match at WrestleMania."

At this point, Rey walked away from the ring, propelling Dominik to mock his father for being a quitter.

"Yes, keep walking away. Do what you do," Dominik said. "You ran away from Raw, your family, and from me. The only thing you actually taught me is what not to be."

If the match is made official, it will mark the first instance of a father vs. son bout at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 17, where Vince McMahon battled his son Shane McMahon. Other father vs. son matches in pro wrestling history include Ric Flair vs. David Flair at WCW's The Great American Bash 2000, Jerry Lawler vs. Brian Christopher at a USWA Memphis Wrestling event in 1993, and Chavo Classic vs Chavo Guerrero Jr. vs Spike Dudley in 2004.