WWE NXT Preview (3/14): Johnny Gargano To Appear, Two Championship Matches, More

Johnny Gargano will appear on "WWE NXT" tonight following his surprise return to the brand seven nights ago. The former "NXT" Champion made his presence felt during "The Grayson Waller Effect" with guest Shawn Michaels and got into a brawl with the host. As a result, the two rivals will collide at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, California. Gargano pays a visit to the show this evening after he and Dexter Lumis suffered a loss to The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action last night on "WWE Raw."

Meanwhile, Wes Lee will put the "NXT" North American Championship on the line after issuing another open challenge. Interestingly, Cedric Alexander indicated that he would like to answer the call in a post on social media after Axiom put his name forward in a backstage segment last week. Additionally, Gallus' Wolfgang and Mark Coffey will defend the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly. The former champions believe the titles were stolen from them last December and that Gallus has prevented them from winning the gold back since.

Elsewhere, Apollo Crews and Dabba-Kato will settle their differences in the ring. Kato turned on Crews following his two-out-of-three falls match with Carmelo Hayes at Vengeance Day last month, and now the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is out for revenge. Finally, an update will likely be provided on the condition of reigning "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez after she was taken to a local medical facility following her successful title defense against Meiko Satomura last Tuesday night.