Nick Patrick Believes WWE Doesn't Highlight Referees And Denies Their Contributions

In many ways, referees are the unsung heroes of professional wrestling. They help keep the performers safe, communicate important information from backstage to the wrestlers, and help the matches run as smoothly as possible. According to recent comments from former WWE referee Nick Patrick on AdFreeShows' "Monday Mailbag," however, his former company just doesn't put emphasis on the referees the way they did during his heyday.

"I think that they've got some very good refs [in] WWE," Patrick said. "They don't highlight the refs like they used to, you know? Like I got a chance to be an NWO ref, and [Earl] Hebner got a chance to screw Bret. Guys got to be able to become characters and do things, and they've kind of cut all that out." Patrick then put forward the idea that it might be due to WWE not wanting to get the referees too involved so they didn't have to pay them royalties. The former referee also shared his belief that the company won't ever induct a referee into their Hall of Fame, as they likely don't want to indicate that refs are too important to the overall process.

Patrick is perhaps best known for his part in the Starrcade 1997 main event. At the close of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship match between Hulk Hogan and Sting, Patrick was supposed to perform a "fast count," with Bret Hart there to call out the ref and restart the match. The only problem? Patrick's "fast count" was paced like a regular three-count, allegedly at the request of Hogan, leaving fans confused at the outcome. Patrick would continue on as a referee for WCW and eventually WWE before entering semi-retirement in the late 2000s.