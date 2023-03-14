Mark Henry Has His Reasons For Picking Cody Rhodes Over Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner. The huge two-night event in Los Angeles, California, is set to be headlined by a clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke with the "Attitude Era Podcast" and provided his prediction for that high-stakes battle.

"I think Cody is going to pull it off," Henry said. "And as a fan of pro wrestling, I always think, who's got the most to lose? Roman has been champion for a thousand days. If he loses, does that diminish him? No. If Cody loses, he goes from being at the top back to the middle, and all the people are in front of him. He's got something to lose. I hope he goes into the match, like, 'Man, I've got something to lose.' And if he does that, I think he'll come out on top."

Rhodes earned the right to challenge Reigns for the gold by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. Prior to entering that over-the-top-rope elimination bout, "The American Nightmare" had been on the sidelines after suffering a torn pectoral muscle leading into his Hell in a Cell match with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at the namesake premium live event last summer. The 37-year-old previously made it clear that he wanted to complete his story by becoming the first Rhodes to win a world title in WWE; he will get the opportunity to make that a reality on April 2.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit the "Attitude Era Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription