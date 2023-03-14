David Finlay Scores Fresh Entrance Music With New Bullet Club Attitude

At New Japan Pro-Wrestling's 51st Anniversary Show earlier this month, David Finlay officially became the new leader of Bullet Club. As a result, the 29-year-old has acquired some new entrance music. NJPW released "David Finlay – Generations" for its #NJPWTuesdayTunes on YouTube. The company tweeted, "Time for #njpwtuesdaytunes! This time, with a new Club and a new attitude, it's a new theme for @THEdavidfinlay! Check it out now!"

The long-standing faction required a new leader after Eddie Kingston defeated Jay White in a Loser Leaves NJPW match last month at Battle in the Valley. After that bout, "Switchblade" attempted to speak to the fans, but Finlay appeared and attacked the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Gedo would confirm Finlay as Bullet Club's new chief following his victory over Tomohiro Ishii in the first round of the 2023 New Japan Cup at NJPW's 51st Anniversary Show on March 6.

Finlay began his in-ring career in 2012 before signing with NJPW three years later. He has won various accolades during his time with the promotion, including winning the 2019 World Tag League tournament and IWGP Tag Team Championship with Juice Robinson. Finlay also captured the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship with Ricochet and Satoshi Kojima. Outside Japan, the son of wrestling legend Fit Finlay has also performed for Impact Wrestling, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and Ring of Honor. Finlay returns to action on March 15 when he takes on Great-O-Khan in the second round of the 2023 New Japan Cup at the ZIP Arena in Okayama.