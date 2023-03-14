Taya Valkyrie Claims She'll Be In California Amidst Rumors Of AEW Dynamite Appearance In Canada

With reports circulating that she is seemingly finished with Impact Wrestling, Taya Valkyrie's name has been causing a bit of a commotion running through the rumor mill.

In AEW, Jade Cargill issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship for tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite." But the caveat is that, since the show is taking place in Canada, Cargill wants her opponent to be one of Canada's best. Guess who was born and raised in Canada and grew up to be a professional wrestler — Taya Valkyrie.

However, in an interview with WrestleZone, Valkyrie said that it won't be her in the ring with Cargill on Wednesday — at least that's what she claims. "I'm going to be in Los Angeles, California. I'm going to be here, in my house with my dogs," stated Valkyrie. "John [Morrison] will be back from Australia. So, yeah, I'll be here."

It's still not out of the question that Valkyrie will make her way north of the border to take her best shot at dethroning Cargill, especially if the idea is to keep her appearance a secret. But we'll have to wait until Wednesday night to find out if Valkyrie is a woman of her word.

Interestingly enough, for all the talk about Valkyrie's future whereabouts, she remains ⅓ of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Jessicka and Rosemary (the Freebird rule is in effect). If Valkyrie is indeed exiting Impact Wrestling, the Death Dollz would remain the titleholders as a duo.

