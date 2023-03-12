Jade Cargill Open Challenge Confirmed For AEW Dynamite

As AEW gears up for its upcoming show in Canada this week, TBS Champion Jade Cargill looks to continue her winning ways. As announced by the company, Cargill will defend her championship in a Canadian Open Challenge on the March 15 edition of "Dynamite," marking her first match in nearly a month.

"A Canadian Open Challenge for the TBS Title will take place during #AEWDynamite, LIVE from Winnipeg THIS WEDNESDAY, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on [TBS Network]. Who will step up to face the UNDEFEATED TBS Champion [Jade Cargill]?" AEW tweeted.

Cargill's last title defense — and overall match — came on the February 15 edition of "Rampage" as she defeated independent star Vert Vixen. After surpassing her 50th win last month, Cargill has extended her winning streak to 53-0 since debuting for the company two years ago. In recent months, Cargill has initiated a feud with two of her former "Baddies." Upon the return of Red Velvet in November, Kiera Hogan exited the group after being informed that her services were no longer needed. A few weeks later, Velvet herself turned on Cargill, leaving Leila Grey as the last Baddie left standing beside the TBS Champion.

While Cargill's next challenger remains to be seen, she won't be the only champion laying a title on the line this Wednesday. Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship (formerly the All-Atlantic Championship) against Jeff Jarrett. Also on the card, the House of Black will raise up their newly won Trios Championship against The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society.