AEW Congratulates Jade Cargill On The Two-Year Anniversary Of Her Debut

March 3 marked the two-year anniversary of AEW star Jade Cargill's professional wrestling debut. And what a two years it has been. Cargill has never suffered a defeat and is the first — and still the only — AEW TBS Champion.

AEW celebrated Cargill's historic run with the promotion on the AEW on TV Twitter account. "Two years, 53 wins, and one title later," the tweet read. "Happy Anniversary Jade Cargill."

Cargill, 30, began appearing in AEW TV a few months before her first match, confronting Cody Rhodes on a November 2020 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The confrontation ultimately led to Cargill's in-ring debut, in which she and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal defeated Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match.

Cargill became the inaugural AEW TBS Champion when she defeated Ruby Soho in the tournament final on January 5 of last year. Her 422-day reign is the longest of any AEW champion. Cargill's overall record is 53-0, including a 7-0 mark in 2023, with 19 successful title defenses.

In some ways, Cargill may have become too dominant for her own good, as she does not have an opponent for AEW Revolution this Sunday. On "Rampage" last week, Cargill demanded the top women's talent of AEW step up to face her. In an interesting coincidence, Kris Statlander, who once seemed destined to challenge Cargill, has been backstage at recent AEW events, as she continues to rehab from a torn ACL.