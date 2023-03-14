Grayson Waller Mockingly Imitates Johnny Gargano Ahead Of Upcoming WWE NXT Appearance

Johnny Gargano is set to appear on "WWE NXT" tonight to address the fans regarding his return to the "NXT" brand last week while WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. With Waller and Gargano looking to settle their beef that goes back to the first few months on "NXT 2.0" existing in 2021, Waller took to Twitter and acted as if he was Gargano to explain why he believes the "NXT" Triple Crown Champion returned to the brand after 15 months away.

"I love NXT," Waller said, mocking Gargano. "I bleed black and gold. I'm doing this for all of you. I'm doing it for you. I'm definitely not doing it because Grayson Waller has a lot of clout right now ... He's fighting Shawn Michaels, everyone is talking about him. I chose that exact moment because of all of you." Waller has not been announced for "NXT" tonight, however, considering the two will face off in singles action in less than three weeks at Stand and Deliver, the two building to their match would make sense.

Gargano got the best of Waller on last week's "NXT," which was potentially a goal of Gargano's ever since Waller laid him out on December 7, 2021, in Gargano's last night in "NXT" before he and his wife, Candice LeRae, took time off from wrestling. While the two have not faced off in singles action as of yet, Waller holds a victory over Gargano, as Team 2.0 defeated Team Black and Gold at WarGames 2021 — an event that occurred a couple of days prior to Waller putting Gargano through a table.