WWE's Charlotte Flair And AEW's Jade Cargill Seemingly Bond Over Abs Appreciation

It all began with a simple picture from Charlotte Flair flexing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship and physique on Twitter, fresh off a successful title defense at Madison Square Garden. That's when AEW's undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill took notice, her eyes green with envy over the six-pack "Queen" Flair had on display. And then the abs lovefest was on.

The core strength flattery didn't end there with Charlotte expressing her own affinity for Cargill's midsection, writing "Woman. Please," complete with the heart hand emoji — a true sign of respect for all those completed crunches over the years.

While that may have brought to a close their brief online interaction, the similarities between the two champions don't end there. Both competitors sit high atop their respective women's divisions in WWE and AEW while seeking a real challenge. Flair has been targeted by Rhea Ripley following her Royal Rumble victory, earning the right to choose which champion she'd like to face at WrestleMania 39. Their bout will be a rematch of their WrestleMania 36 contest; Flair made Ripley tap out on her way to capturing the "NXT" Women's Championship.

Cargill, on the other hand, is seeking the best Canada has to offer in issuing an open challenge for her TBS Title on this Wednesday's "Dynamite." To this point, Cargill holds the longest winning streak in AEW history, and she'll be aiming to keep it going through her visit to Winnipeg. Flair has her own record claim in WWE's history books, registering the most championship reigns in the history of the company's women's division.