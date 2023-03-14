IGN Releases WWE 2k23 Playthrough Of Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania

IGN released gameplay from the new "WWE 2K23" video game. The match played was the future WrestleMania 39 main event between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The match was played on "legend" difficulty. The outcome was Rhodes pinning Reigns. It's worth noting that the current betting odds from BetOnline, have the same outcome. The current betting odds are -500 for Rhodes, while it's +300 for Reigns. The match will be taking place on the second night of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday, April 2. Rhodes earned the chance to face Reigns at WrestleMania by winning this year's men's Royal Rumble.

Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for over 900 days and his most recent title defense was at the Elimination Chamber event on February 18 against Sami Zayn. Before that, he successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

The "Deluxe" and the "Icon" editions of "WWE 2K23" were released on March 14. The game is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One on Friday, March 17. The game has many new features including being able to play WarGames matches. Also, players will be able to play through an interactive sports documentary that covers the 20-year WWE career of John Cena.

Speaking of Cena, he is set to face Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 39, though, unlike Rhodes, the betting odds are against Cena winning at WrestleMania. Cena did win his first singles title, which was the WWE United States title, at WrestleMania 20.